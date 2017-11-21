After shifting the release date to December 15, 2017, the makers of Fukrey Returns have again changed its release date.

Fukrey Returns which is a second part of the Fukrey franchise will now be releasing on its original release date, December 8, 2017.

With the announcement of the new release date, the makers have also released a new poster with it. This new poster is very different and unusual from the other posters which have released. In the poster, we can see Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) is standing with full of her signature attitude and the boys – Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal) are serving their heads on the plates. This also symbolizes the literal meaning of keep your heads at home while watching this movie as they have captioned the poster as ‘going headless’. Check out this quirky poster here:

The makers of the film might have changed the release date because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati had delayed its release. Well, many filmmakers would are relieved after Padmavati changed its release date. Making light of the current affairs, the Fukra’s are seen serving their head on a platter taking a pun.

Speaking about the film, producer Ritesh Sidhwani said in a statement, Fukrey Returns will unleash the wild side of the Fukrey gang. The boys are confronted with the demons from their past, when Bholi Punjaban re-enters their lives. A strange encounter with the tiger in the film will make you want to know more. The sequence of events occurring will be a joyride for the audience.”

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Fukrey Returns is a tale of four friends who are back again do some jugaad to make it big. the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Rajpal Yadav.