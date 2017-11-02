Dhanush is all set for his Hollywood debut with The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir directed by Ken Scott. The film, which was to be initially directed by Marjane Satrapi, he plays a street magician called Ajatashatru.

Actor Dhanush says his Hollywood debut film The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir, based on the popular novel of the same name, has been a revelation and it has helped him to learn about film-making.

The makers have released the first poster and it looks quite fun loving. It is full of colours in which the cast of the film is seen in a hot air balloon.

As an actor, Dhanush has been straddling multiple industries. He says he is constantly learning.”Irrespective of the industry I work in, I’m constantly learning from the people I work with. If Bollywood taught me a lot about production, Hollywood has been a revelation in terms of understanding filmmaking better,” Dhanush told IANS.

“It’s God’s grace that I landed this offer. Although I have been offered three Hollywood projects, the script of this one really convinced me to sign it. It’s a very strong role. I play a character called Ajatashatru, a street magician,” he said, adding it’s a very positive film.

“I believe what you spread out comes back seeking you. It’s such a positive film and it’s all about spreading positivity,” he added.

With Tamil projects such as Maari 2, Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vada Chennai in his kitty, Dhanush will commence work on his next Hindi film next year.

Dhanush also made his debut as a director this year with Power Paandi. He was also seen with Kajol in VIP 2, the sequel to 2014 hit film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.