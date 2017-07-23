Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Haseena Parkar‘s trailer was released recently and got very good response on social media.

Ankur Bhatia took his Twitter to reveal his character poster for the film. He will be seen playing the role of Ibrahim Parkar, husband of Shraddha Kapoor’s character Haseena Parkar. Sporting a light beard and long hair, Ankur looks convincing to play the role of Ibrahim. Ankur has worked previously in films like Sarbjit and Zanjeer.

Ankur tweeted the poster with the caption, “Behind every successful vengeance, there is a husband. I, Ibrahim Parkar solemnly sacrifice my life for Haseena Parkar.”

The trailer is the evidence of how hard Shraddha Kapoor has worked for this film. According to reports she also had to gain 17 kgs to play this role with accuracy. Working also on her voice, Shraddha’s hard work is visible throughout the trailer. Shraddha’s real life brother Siddhanth Kapoor is all set to play her reel life brother, Dawood Ibrahim, in the film. He previously has acted in films like Ugly and Jazbaa. Shraddha is stepping in this zone of acting for the first time and it would be very interesting to see if she can convince the audience with her act or not.

It was also out few days ago that Shraddha Kapoor was not the first choice to play the title role of Haseena Parkar, Sonakshi Sinha was.

Shraddha’s last film Half Girlfriend with Arjun Kapoor not only did not impressed much at the box office but also received mixed word of mouth. She will try to bounce back with Haseena Parkar and the film being crime drama will find its audience if executed well. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia who has shown his potential to direct a gangster flick in Shootout At Lokhandwala.