The makers of the much talked about film, Padman has released a new poster today which features Akshay Kumar on it.

In the poster, we can see how happy and excited Akshay is while holding a pile of cotton balls. The poster itself is a sign that the film is going to be super awesome!

Akshay himself took to his Twitter account and shared this new poster. He captioned the poster as, “#PadManTalks : Mad only become famous! @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.”

Earlier, we saw the first looks of Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte which was shared by the makers. Radhika will be seen playing Akki’s wife in the film, while Sonam’s role helps him in his venture. The film also has the special role of Amitabh Bachchan. The story of the film is based on on a Tamil Nadu based social activist Arunachalam Muruganatham, who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

In an Interview with IANS, Radhika shared her experience of working with the National Award Winner. She said, “It was great working with Akshay. The film is releasing in January.” Further speaking about her upcoming projects, the Phobia actress said, “I am doing Padman. I am shooting for Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan. I am doing Shoot The Piano Player, it’s just a working title and Bombairiya.”

Even the Neerja actress praised her co-star Akshay and said, “Padman’ is an incredible story that Akshay Kumar has brought to life with such grace and humility. Coming to a city near you.”

Padman is directed by R.Balki and it is all set to release on January 26, 2017. The film was first supposed to release in April 2018 but later, the makers decided it to release in January 2018.

Apart from Padman, Akshay has films like 2.0 and Gold in his kitty — each different from the other.