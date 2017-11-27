Post Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s Success, Shree Narayan Singh To Direct A Woman-Centric Film

Shree Narayan Singh’s – Mukambika Pictures and Prernna Arora’s Kriarj Entertainment is considering a long term association .

Shree who gave Bollywood a rural treat with Toilet Ek Prem Katha. On this one he will be producing along with Prernna Arora another social issue base story.

While the producers have decided to back a new director for a women centric film under their banner titled as Jasmine – story of a leased womb written by Siddharth – Garima .

The concept was brought by Siddharth and Garima to the producers after 3 years of research and the script is ready to roll now.

Shree said, “Very happy to collaborate with Kriarj once again. I have always wanted to work on women-centric film and finally, I am able to do so.”

STORY IDEA: Jasmine is the most unprecedented journey of a girl to motherhood! 9 months of pregnancy, 9 days of Navratri, ever thought about the circular formation during the Navratri celebrations? Well it represents the circle of life and hence is called the Garbha. the dance form is actually the celebration of the womb. Jasmine Patel is the celebration of an emotion, otherwise taken for granted – Motherhood.

Living in the times of modernity, progress and scientific marvels, we’ve turned more pragmatic as a race with little value attached to emotional bonds. What happens when emotions go haywire and rule above all practicality? What happens when a mother falls in love with a child who is not even her own? This is the story of an eternal love between a mother and a child.

This is the story of one of the hugest battles between the heart & the mind. Set in the 90’s in the vibrant and rustic Gujarat.

Produced by Kiraj Entertainment and Mukambika pictures the film will start rolling by 2018. The cast of the film will be announced shortly.