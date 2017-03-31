Veteran Comedian Raju Srivastava To Replace Sunil Grover In The Kapil Sharma Show?

The fight incident between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover is in the news for quite some time now. Reportedly, post the infamous fight Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra boycotted the show. Apparently Sony Channel tried their level best to bring Sunil Grover back, they even tried to double his fees, but Sunil remained firm on his decision and refused to comeback on the show.

Now the channel has decided to have veteran comedian Raju Srivastava on board for The Kapil Sharma Show. Talking to the media, Raju Srivastava confirmed that he is the new entry in the show, but he is still not sure how his character or act will be presented to audience by channel.

Post the ugly fight in the flight with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover shared a note on his twitter handle to Kapil Sharma which says, “Bha ji! Yes, You hurt me deeply. We with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don’t abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language In front of women who had nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just traveling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don’t act like a ‘God’. Take good care of yourself. Wish you lot more success and fame.”

Sunil has clarified that currently he has not signed any Television show and is currently focusing on stage shows.

Actress Raveena Tandon will be arriving on the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.