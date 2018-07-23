Post Simmba, Karan Johar Signs Ranveer Singh For A Two-Hero Project?

While fans were wondering about Karan Johar’s next after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), speculation about KJo working with his favourite pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were doing the rounds. What comes as an anticipation is the report that says Karan Johar is all set to sign Simmba actor Ranveer Singh for his upcoming project.

According to reports in Mid Day, Karan has been working on a script since quite a long time but is still brushing it over. The project is said to involve two- actors and Bajirao Ranveer may be seen as one of the leads. The duo have spoken about the project and might make an official announcement soon. As of now, nothing has been finalised and as soon as the script is ready, the rest will be worked upon. The project is expected to roll out in 2019.

Presently Karan Johar, the ace producer and Ranveer Singh are working together on their upcoming film Simmba which stars debutante Sara Ali Khan in the female lead. If the reports are true, this will be the second project that Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh will be working together on.