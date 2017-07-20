Post IIFA Event, Here's What Saif Has To Say About Nepotism

Soon after Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan apologized for their ‘Nepotism Rocks’ act at IIFA, Saif Ali Khan also clarified that how things got misinterpreted on the social media post the event.

In an interview with Elle, Saif said that it was just a joke and nothing more than that. He quoted, “But now I feel had we given it more thought, we could’ve really finished this ongoing public discourse on nepotism more decisively.”

“I understand what Kangana means by her stance on nepotism, though I have a slightly different take on it. People knew who I was because of my parents but that didn’t necessarily give me an easy ride.”

He continued, “Look at the spate of terrible movies I’ve starred in and you know that phase lasted for a long while.”

“I am generally perceived as being a very privileged person and I probably am; the reality of it is also that growing up in Pataudi and Bhopal isn’t what people think it is. We are privileged also in terms of getting an opportunity to meet a producer, which in itself is an advantage. But beyond that, only your talent can sustain you,” Saif added

“It’s easy to confuse nepotism with genetics. Maybe there is something in the genes too that makes many of Raj Kapoor’s descendants’ actors or Pataudi’s cricketers. I think it’s actually eugenics and genetics that’s coming into play.”

