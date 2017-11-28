Post Golmaal Again, This Is Ajay Devgn’s Latest Gift For His Fans

Ajay Devgn is currently enjoying the success of his comedy flick, Golmaal Again. This is the first non-Khan film which has entered the 200 crore club.

After treating his fans with the blockbuster hit film, Ajay has now decided to surprise his fans again! This news will make Ajay Devgn’s fans happy.

Ajay has now decided to establish a series of multiplexes and he has planned to buy 100 single screens in India. The Shivaay actor has also acquired six single theatres in Uttar Pradesh recently, and he is planning to transform into modern multiplexes. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ajay is looking at regions that have a good number of audiences for Bollywood films. By taking this step, he is trying to attract people to the transformed multiplexes.

Ajay is taking this step to prevent any clash in future. In the past, his film Shivaay clashed at the box office with Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which turned into a fight between the two. According to a source, “Ajay will be running these theatres as NY Cinemas, the initials of his children, Nysa and Yug Devgn. One of the theatres he has taken over is Om Palace Cinema in UP’s Hapur. He has also acquired five other cinemas in Raebareli, Ghaziabad, Agra, Phul Khiriya and Allahabad, and plans to take over 100 more screens across India in the coming year. His team is already working on the idea.”

Apparently, if reports are to be believed, even Salman Khan is planning to establish Being Human chain of multiplexes but there’s no official announcement yet.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for Raid in Lucknow along with Ileana D’Cruz. He will also start shooting for Total Dhamaal which also stars Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.