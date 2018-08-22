Post Arshad Warsi Twitter Drama, Now Esha Gupta A Victim Of Cyber Hacking!

It looks like the hackers have leveled up their so called ‘hacking game’ as with every new day, news of some celebrity’s account being hacked is doing the rounds. Just yesterday, it was Arshad Warsi who informed the audience that his Twitter account has been hacked, today it’s the Bollywood diva, Esha Gupta who is now a victim of the cyber crime.

Esha shared the news on her Twitter account as she wrote, “ACCOUNT HACKED.. please don’t open any link in your dm from my account.. it’s a spam”

ACCOUNT HACKED.. please don’t open any link in your dm from my account.. it’s a spam — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 22, 2018

Furthermore, the hackers, from the hacked celebrity account are sending random messages to other users and spamming their inbox.

Earlier Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher & Amitabh Bachchan has also been the victim of hacking. Twitter had also previously in an official post said, “Our teams are working to resolve an issue affecting a small number of Indian users. We will notify affected account holders directly. Reminder: do not click on links in DMs coming from unknown accounts.” Let’s see when this cyber crime will make its halt.

Esha who soon after becoming Miss International, started received offers for film roles, and made her acting debut in the 2012 moderately successful crime thriller Jannat 2, that fetched her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actress will be next seen as Mona in upcoming Indian comedy, Total Dhamaal which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Another upcoming movie of the actress is Paltan, which is a war drama produced and directed by J.P. Dutta.