Popular Telugu Actor Pradeep Kumar Commits Suicide

In a shocking state of affairs, popular Telugu actor Pradeep Kumar passed away this morning. The actor has been reported to have committed suicide and found hanging in his Hyderabad apartment. The reasons for him resorting to this extreme step are yet unknown.

His wife and a friend found him hanging from a ceiling fan at home, after which he was declared dead at the hospital, confirmed the police.

The 29 year-old actor has appeared in TV soaps and plays such as Saptha Matrika and Aruguru Pativratalu, while his wife Pavani is seen in the show Agnipooulu

There are reports that the actor may have taken this step due to debts while there are also speculations that he was going through a rough time with family.

According to report in Hindustan Times, the couple even had a minor quarrel last night, before he took this grave step.

“Though the exact reasons behind Pradeep’s extreme step are still not known, the couple had a minor quarrel last night,” inspector P Ramchander Rao informed Hindustan Times.

Previously, TV actress Pratyusha Bannerjee’s suicide had also come as a shock to many.