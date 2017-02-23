First look poster and motion poster of Rahul Bose’s upcoming film Poorna is out. The film is a biopic on Poorna Malavath, the youngest girl to climb the Mount Everest, at the age of thirteen. Produced and directed by the talented Rahul Bose, the actor is also essaying an important role in the film.

Poorna showcases an inspirational story of a determined young tribal girl who dreams of climbing Mount Everest and fulfills her dream against all odds. The movie will also highlight gender equality and ascertain if you believe in something and have the determination to fulfill it, then age is just a number and no obstacle would be big enough to stop you.

Also check out the motion poster of the film here. The motion poster also highlights an interesting tagline, “Ladkiyan kuch bhi kar sakti hain,” and the movie is all set to inspire all those who dare to dream!

Stay tuned, as the trailer of Poorna releases today.