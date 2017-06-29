Pooja Hegde’s Next Is A Telugu Film Opposite Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Pooja Hegde is being flooded with offers ever since her Telugu release Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ started dominating the box office. The film, where Pooja stars alongside Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, has reportedly collected 82 crores in five days despite opening to mixed reviews.

Pooja has already signed her next, which again is a Telugu film. The yet untitled project, which will be directed by Sriwass, will star the actress opposite Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The film will be produced by Abhishek Nama. The makers have already started shooting for the film but Pooja is yet, to begin with, her part of the shoot. As per reports, the film’s first schedule has been shot in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The actress has been enjoying the limelight ever since Duvvada Jagannadham hit theaters. While she was seen in a girl-next-door image in her previous films, Pooja is surely turning heads with her ultra-modern look in her latest flick. The transformation is so much that it seems as if she is a different person altogether. Talking about her look transformation in DJ, the actress told a leading daily that everyone changes with time and hence she is no exception.

Talking about working in the film, the actress said that the film has helped her evolve as a person. However, she reveals that the outgoing and modern character she plays in the film does not have much resemblance to her personality in real life.

Second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010, Pooja Hegde made her career debut with Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012. She has worked in Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda before making her Bollywood debut with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro.

The film which starred her opposite Hrithik Roshan was a box office debacle. Even though the actress has not been seen in any Bollywood film post-Mohenjo Daro, her career in south films seems to have taken a boost after the box office success of her ongoing film DJ.