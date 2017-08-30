Pooja Hegde To Be The New Face Of A Fitness App?

Fitness is no more a decision one makes as a counter response to a mid-life health crisis. Nowadays, more and more youngsters are assimilating it in their lifestyle and exploring different ways to stay fit.

Bringing to light one such interesting workout routine, Pooja Hegde has brought light to aerial yoga, by popularizing it on social media.

After an award-winning debut in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro, Pooja has been winning hearts with her riveting public appearances. The gorgeous actress has an incredible fan base that keeps a tab on what she has been up to. An insider confirms that makers of a leading fitness app in India have reached out to Pooja with an offer to represent and endorse their app. Impressed with the trending pictures of the stunner hung from harnesses tied to silk ropes, the makers thought Pooja would be the best person to depict the theme of the app and be relatable to youngsters who want to keep fit.

A close source reveals, “Pooja is obsessed with aerial yoga and practices it regularly. She is glad to have a chance to encourage the discipline through an app that specializes in various forms of Yoga.”

The actress was seen with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro which released last year. The film had tanked at the box office collecting 58 crores. After starring alongside Allu Arjun in Duvvada Jagannadham, actress Pooja Hegde has begun working on her next Telugu film directed by Sriwaas, with Bellamkonda Sreenivas as the lead. Several actors like Jagapati Babu, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana and Sarath Kumar have been roped in for key roles while actress Meena will also be seen playing an important role.