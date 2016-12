Actress Pooja Hegde who debuted with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro recently graced the cover Femina Wedding Times magazine. She is seen in a modern-traditional look sporting a heavy jewelry and a semi-ethnic outfit.

She will be next seen in upcoming Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham. The film stars Allu Arjun as the lead hero.

Check out the cover here: