January is all set to witness the biggest box office clash of 2017. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil are all set to hit the theaters together on January 25th. Both the films are being garnered with a lot of praises, ever since their trailers have been released.

Obviously with the clash on, there is going to be a huge comparison between the music of the two films as well.

Raees’ most talked about item song released recently, featuring Sunny Leone in it. The song ‘Laila’ is a remix of the popular number from Qurbani.

In Kaabil on the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan’s crowd pleasing track Saara Zamana has been revamped with Urvashi Rautela sizzling to it.

While we have been grooving to both the numbers equally, we would like to know which one have you liked the best