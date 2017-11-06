We had already informed you that Shah Rukh Khan’s next allegedly titled as Dwarf will be releasing in Christmas 2018. The actor on his 52nd birthday revealed that the name of the film has been decided and the poster of it is in the making process. By the end of December, the poster of Aanand L Rai’s film will be out.

But now to our surprise, Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh’s next will also clash with SRK’s much-awaited film. Well, this announcement has shocked everyone as all the three movies will clash at the box office during Christmas 2018. This is not the first time that such big movies will have a clash. But three movies that too with some biggies releasing on the same day will definitely affect the numbers.

Earlier, we saw Ranveer’s Bajirao Mastani and SRK’s Diwale clashed at the box office in Christmas 2015 and the former took all the awards and rewards for the same. This year, we saw Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again locking the horns at the box office. Both were quite appreciated by the fans but Golmaal Again stood strong as a bull at the BO.

Aanand L Rai’s Dwarf stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. In the film, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor will be seen playing a dwarf for the first time and we will also see Salman Khan in a cameo. And if reports are to be believed, we might also see Deepika Padukone in a special appearance in the film. Well, this amazing star cast will obviously shine brightly at the box office.

Talking about Kedarnath, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is making her debut in Bollywood with this film. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is based on an unusual love story which is set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods. Recently, we saw the first look of Sara from the film, and we must say she looks amazing in it, just like her mother Amrita Singh. As this film is her debut, all the eyes are on her!

After collaborating for Ching’s Ad, both Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are coming back again with a new project. Apparently, their next is an action film which is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster, Temper. The Ching’s Ad was super hit and the power packed performances of this duo garnered a lot of appreciation. Earlier, it was being said that the Golmaal Again director is planning to cast Ranveer in the remake of Ram Lakhan but then the idea was dropped. This powerful Jodi will surely break all the records!

All the three movies are different and unusual but we think that someone should really back out or postpone the release dates of their respective film as it will affect the numbers to a great extent. So, who do you think should back out from Christmas 2018 clash?