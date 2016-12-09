Touted to be the biggest box office clash of 2017, Raees and Kaabil are all set to release on the same day. Considering both Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan have a huge fan following, their fans will be left in frenzy with the two releases.

The trailer of Raees was released recently and it took no time to become viral over social media, Interestingly, the same had happened when Hrithik’s Kaabil trailer had released.

Interestingly, both the films come from similar genres. Both are crime thrillers, just that Kaabil will also be considered to be a revenge drama.

With a stellar star cast, the competition is going to be neck to neck.

Tell us which trailer you liked more!