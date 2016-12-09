Touted to be the biggest box office clash of 2017, Raees and Kaabil are all set to release on the same day. Considering both Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan have a huge fan following, their fans will be left in frenzy with the two releases.
The trailer of Raees was released recently and it took no time to become viral over social media, Interestingly, the same had happened when Hrithik’s Kaabil trailer had released.
Interestingly, both the films come from similar genres. Both are crime thrillers, just that Kaabil will also be considered to be a revenge drama.
With a stellar star cast, the competition is going to be neck to neck.
Tell us which trailer you liked more!
Kaabil trailer is much better than Raess. Kabbil movies is made for every section of india. Its family movie and raees is for mostly single screen movie.
Geo King Khan phad k rakh 2 box office collections k record
I felt Raees is having same masala type of version while Kaabil is full of emotion romance n action…
Pehle SRK Nawazuddin Siddiqui is toh acting mai accha kar paye tab Kaabil ki baat kare
Something is new in Bollywood with 2 Blind man love story and fight with life and second need to inspire new generation with positivist not with negativity.so i think kaabil is best in raees and kaabil.
I hate those people who judge a movie for having hindu or muslim actors, not for a good actors. These are the real peace breaking people, I mean communal people.
I wish both the film a have good business. Because both are talented actors.
I like your. Comments.
Dear brother
i will go for kaabil first… it will bring somthing new in bollywood…
Aa Raha Hoon.
Darega to ne