Akshay Kumar has a very different kind of fan following and most of his films either exhibit patriotism or highlight the importance of social reforms. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which highlights the need for building toilets.

Earlier, the actor has done films like Special 26, Baby, Holiday, Airlift and Rustom which exhibit patriotism. Akshay had recently won a National Award for his acting in Rustom where he essays the role of Naval Officer K. M. Nanavati. Going by the latest buzz, Akshay Kumar may play Prime Minister Narendra Modi on screen.



A report in DNA suggested that “I can’t think of anyone better to play our Prime Minster than Akshay. He has a spotless image of an idealist and visionary. And look at the kind of work he’s doing. ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Padman’ are the cinema of social reform that Guru Dutt and V Shantaram were associated with. Also, Akshay has risen from humble working class beginnings to become a national star, just like Modiji. We are certainly looking at a strong possibility of Akshay playing Modiji,” Central Board of Film Certification’s chairperson Pahlaj Nihlani said.

BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha too opines the same. “Akshay is the Mr Clean of India. His image goes well with the image of the New Shining India,” he said.

Earlier, actors such as Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher were reportedly being considered to play PM in a film. But Akshay’s popularity seems to be one of the many reasons to be chosen (as and when it happens) for the role of the BJP leader. Akshay’s initiative – Bharat Ke Veer – a platform that facilitates financial assistance to the families of martyrs was launched by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh recently.

We wait for an official confirmation from the actor about the same.

Will you like to see Akshay Kumar as PM Narendra Modi then take the poll and let us know about the same!