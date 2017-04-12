Aamir Khan aka Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood is one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor is known for smashing records at the box office and creating new ones with his films. He started the trend of 100 crore club (Ghajini), 200 crore club (3 Idiots), 250 crore mark (Dhoom 3), 300 crore club (PK) and now with 350 crore mark (Dangal).

Dangal was inspired by the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to become wrestling champions. The movie was loved worldwide and became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

2017 will not have an out-an-out Aamir Khan film, although he will be seen in a cameo in Advait Chandan’s Secret Superstar. The film stars National Award winner Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles and will release in Diwali.

Now, let’s take a look at the upcoming big movies, starring A-listers which have the potential of breaking Dangal‘s record. Will any one these films make a way to the 400 crore club?

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 28th April

Baahubali : The Beginning (released in 2015) was one of the most expensive Indian films which was lauded for its visual effects, story-telling and grand sets along with the actor’s performances. The movie went on to make around 600 crores moolah worldwide. This April 28, the film’s 2nd part Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will finally solve the mystery of ‘Why Kattapa killed Baahubali?’.

The trailer of Baahubali 2 was the most viewed trailer in the history of Indian cinema. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the magnum opus features Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film will release worldwide in IMAX on April 28. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is expected to get the highest screen count across the country.

Tubelight – 23rd June

After Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, actor and director Jodi of Salman Khan and Kabir Khan are coming together with Tubelight.

It is one of the highly anticipated films of 2017. Tubelight is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War; this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sohail Khan, Matin Rey Tangu and the late Om Puri among others. The film is slated to release on 23rd June during the Eid weekend.

2.0 (Robot 2) – Diwali Weekend

2.0 (Robot 2) is the sequel of 2010’s blockbuster Enthiran (Robot). The film is the most expensive Indian film with a budget of 400 crores.

2.0 (Robot 2) will feature Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar as an evil badass scientist Dr. Richard an ornithologist who turns into a crow after a flop experiment. 2.0 will mark the debut of Akshay Kumar in the Tamil film industry.

The film is directed by Shankar and also features Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. The music is composed by Academy Award winner A. R. Rahman. 2.0 (Robot 2) is scheduled to be release during Diwali

Tiger Zinda Hai – 22nd December

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the blockbuster 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will feature Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman have previously worked together in last year’s Blockbuster Sultan. While Ali and Katrina last worked together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Ek Tha Tiger centered on the life of an Indian spy of RAW (Salman), code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya from ISI (Katrina) during an investigation and how Tiger’s ideology and principles change over time. Salman will be seen reprising the role of a RAW agent, Tiger, while Kat will be seen essaying the role of Zoya.

Tiger Zinda Hai is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Film and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December this year during the Christmas weekend.

Note: Shah Rukh Khan’s The Ring, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha & Pad Man aren’t mentioned in the above list, as according to our Prediction, they won’t touch the 300 cr mark.