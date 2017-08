A case was filed against actor Rishi Kapoor on Saturday for posting pornographic material on his Twitter account.

Afroz Malik, President of ‘Jai Ho Foundation’ NGO said: “We would request you to immediately register a FIR against actor Rishi Kapoor under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and IT Act for posting indecent, nude and vulgar picture of a minor child on his Twitter account @chintskap.”

The complaint has been lodged at the Cyber Police station of Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East. Jai Ho Foundation is a Maharashtra based NGO registered under Women and Child Development Department of the state.

On Saturday the veteran actor posted a video where it shows that a little boy spanking a girl and fooling around with another boy.

The statement further reads: “Rishi Kapoor has more than 2.6 Million followers on the Twitter account. This means this pornographic image material got circulated to more than 2.6 Million people. There are more than 66 retweets and 476 likes as of now on his this indecent image.”

Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out. While Big B plays the role of a 102-year-old father, Rishi plays the role of his son, who is 75 years old. The film is based on the Gujarati play of the same name and will be directed by Umesh Shukla. In fact, the actors will even speak a few lines in Gujarati in the film.

“Amitji and Rishiji are collaborating after 26 years. They are playing Gujarati characters for the first time. Being a Gujarati myself, I had certain references in my mind which we used to create their look,” Umesh told Mumbai Mirror.