Playback Singers Cannot Be Replaced By Actors, Says Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has lent her voice for a song in her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, says though actors are going behind the mic to sing more often, they cannot replace playback singers.

“I think playback singers cannot be replaced. They are professional and technically trained. If we actors are passionate about singing, we can sing, but that does not mean we are here to replace them.”

“When we dance in a film, no one asks why we are dancing though there are professional dancers… Then why in singing,” Parineeti said at the trailer launch of Meri Pyaari Bindu in Mumbai on Monday.

The actress was accompanied by the film’s lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Akshay Roy.

Seconding her thoughts, Ayushmann, who is a popular singer too, said, “It becomes easier for actors to emote the song better on screen.”

Parineeti’s song “Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin” released recently and it has been appreciated. Her cousin Priyanka Chopra commented “proud of you baby”, leaving Parineeti happy.

Proud of u baby! Ur daddy will be proud! So would mine! @ParineetiChopra https://t.co/0XEvN2cqhS — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 28, 2017

“She was really touched. Since Mimi didi’s (Priyanka Chopra) father and my dad used to sing together as Chopra brothers, it was my responsibility to sing my songs really well. She (Priyanka) did it earlier and then it was my turn. So I am thankful to everyone that I got the right song that suited my voice and people loved the song,” she said.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti will be seen in the 4th installment of the Golmaal series. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. The film is being directed by Homi Adajania, who previously helmed films like Cocktail and Finding Fanny.