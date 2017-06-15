Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee wrapped the Kashmir schedule of their upcoming thriller Aiyaary, which is directed by Neeraj Pandey. Both the lead actors play Army officers in the film.

Sidharth also shared few pictures of some beautiful locales of Kashmir on his official Instagram account, to keep his fans updated!

The actor even posted a video, where he is performing the signature step of Sunny Deol in the Kashmir Valley.

Take a look at some photos and videos right here:

Landed in heaven #nofilter #Kashmir #gulmarg #Aiyaary #shoot A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Move like #sunnydeol paahji in Betaab valley in #Kashmir #shoot #Aiyaary A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Aiyaary revolves around the relationship between a mentor and a protégéis and is based on true events. This is the first time when Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey.

The film will now head towards its Delhi schedule followed by London.

“These incredible characters exist and the incident actually happened. Neeraj was looking to explore a different kind of a story after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He has put together a great ensemble cast, along with Sidharth and Manoj,” said an insider.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions project and is produced by Shital Bhatia. The film will hit the screens during the Republic Day weekend at the box office in 2018 and will clash with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 (Robot 2).

The 32-year-old actor was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho opposite Katrina Kaif. His upcoming film A Gentleman is scheduled to release in August.