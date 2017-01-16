It is confirmed! And officially out! Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a part of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight! The foes-turned-friends are coming together on the big screen after 10 years!

Here are some stills from the sets of the Kabir Khan directorial. Shah Rukh Khan shot for his cameo for Tubelight yesterday!

Bollywood’s Karan-Arjun have reconciled a few years ago after splitting over a bitter fight long back. Shah Rukh even promoted his film ‘Dilwale’ on Salman’s TV show ‘Bigg Boss 9’ in 2015.

However, all this while fans were eagerly waiting for a film with the two Khans together. It seems, their wish has finally been granted! Although the makers of the film have not made an official announcement but there are reports that SRK will be seen in an important cameo in the film which stars Salman in the lead. Also, the photos above are proof enough of the news!

‘Tubelight’ which also marks Chinese actress Zhu Zhu’s Bollywood debut, is all set to release in June, this year.