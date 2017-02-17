Imtiaz Ali has shot for his forthcoming film, which is tentatively titled The Ring, in legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s studio. Ali says it is a huge occasion in his life.

Ali on Thursday shared a photograph of himself in front of the famous R.K. Films and Studio in Chembur here on Facebook.

“Shooting in Raj Kapoor’s studio – a huge occasion in my life! we shot there for six days and I was constantly surrounded by the shadows of the great cinema that has been made here. Gratitude,” Ali tweeted.

R.K. Films and Studios was founded in 1948, one year after India gained independence. It had a rough start, as its first movie, “Aag” in the same year.

The company also made films like “Barsaat”, “Awaara”, “Boot Polish” “Jagte Raho” and “Shri 420”.

Raj’s son and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday night thanked Ali on Twitter for his thoughts.

Ali’s film features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. This will be the third time that the actress will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh, with whom she earlier worked with in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan“.