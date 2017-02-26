On Saturday evening, the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan received the 4th National Yash Chopra Award.

The 51-year old actor expressed his happiness and said, “This is one of the most important evenings of my life. I am very emotional. Yash Chopra has single-handedly created my career. It is a strange circle that I am receiving an award, which honours him and is in his memory, and I am who I am because of what Yash Chopra made me do.”

SRK has become the 4th recipient of this award after Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Rekha.

Check out the pictures right here: