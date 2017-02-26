On Saturday evening, the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan received the 4th National Yash Chopra Award.


The 51-year old actor expressed his happiness and said, “This is one of the most important evenings of my life. I am very emotional. Yash Chopra has single-handedly created my career. It is a strange circle that I am receiving an award, which honours him and is in his memory, and I am who I am because of what Yash Chopra made me do.”

SRK has become the 4th recipient of this award after Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Rekha.

Check out the pictures right here:

SRK during the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award
Rekha and Shah Rukh Khan during the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award
Shah Rukh Khan and Pammi Chopra during the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award
Jaya Prada and Shah Rukh Khan during the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award
Shatrughan Sinha, Padmini Kolhapure, Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and Jaya Prada during the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award
Shah Rukh Khan during the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award
Pammi Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan during the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award
Rekha and Jaya Prada during the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award
Padmini Kolhapure and Rekha during the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award
Jaya Prada, SRK, Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha and Padmini Kolhapure during the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award
