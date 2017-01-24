Shah Rukh Khan meets Raees at the Mumbai Duty Free Store

Mumbai Duty Free Store at T2 is once again offering its customers a chance to meet the beloved Badshah of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan. Mumbai Duty Free has associated with Red Chillies Entertainment to provide a quintessential Bollywood experience to the people travelling in and out from International airport (T2). One of the first ones to get a dekko of the set up was Shah Rukh Khan, who visited Mumbai Duty Free Store to promote his movie and interact with the customers.

The Mumbai Duty Free Store campaign ‘Ticket to Bollywood with Raees’ calls out to all travellers at the T2 terminal to shop for a minimum of 100 USD in order to win Raees movie merchandise and autographed posters. But it doesn’t stop here! One lucky winner gets a chance to meet Raees himself.

Talking about the association, Manishi Sanwal, MD, DFS India says, “We at Mumbai Duty Free Store (T2) always ensure that we offer our customers a novel and fun shopping experience with an extra scoop of excitement. With Raees touted to be the biggest blockbuster of 2017 and SRK fans waiting anxiously for the release, it deemed right to associate with Red Chillies Entertainment once again. We look forward to repeating the ‘Dilwale’ success through our ‘Ticket to Bollywood with Raees’ campaign. We are hopeful that travellers and fans of Bollywood will see maximum participation.”

To ensure maximum participation, DFS floor at T2 has curated a special humungous photo opportunity area. The travellers have to click a selfie in the photo area and upload it on their Facebook page tagging Mumbai Duty Free Store.