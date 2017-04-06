Pictures: SRK & Anushka Shoot For A Dance Number In Punjab

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next is one of the most awaited movies of the year. SRK and Anushka are currently shooting in Punjab and we bring to you the latest pictures from the sets.

The fresh pictures feature Shah Rukh Khan sporting a turban. While Anushka is also seen donning a Punjabi avatar – a beautiful orange and pink salwar suit. This film marks the third collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

YRF Talent‏ shared few pictures on their Twitter handle and wrote: Captured! @AnushkaSharma and @iamsrk shake a leg in Punjab #PunjabiStyle for #ImtiazAli’s untitled movie!

Check out the pictures here:

The film has been shot across exotic locations of Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Budapest. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a Punjabi tourist guide in the film. The movie is yet to get a final title, for now, its working title is The Ring. Although, there were also reports suggesting that Imtiaz is also thinking about Rehnuma, fresh reports suggest that ‘Raula’ is being considered.

The untitled flick is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Reportedly, the film is based on PM Narendra Modi’s clean India movement. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha was originally expected to hit theaters in June but was pushed back because of shooting delays.

SRK is also lined up with Anand L. Rai upcoming project. The 51-year old actor will be seen playing the character of a dwarf in the film. The movie will go on floors in December this year and will hit the screens on 21st December 2018.