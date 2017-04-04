Pictures: Sanjay Dutt Fascinated by Drone Technology On The Sets Of Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt is making his much-awaited Bolly comeback with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. The shooting of the movie was currently been taking place in Agra. Last week, Sanjay Dutt wrapped up the film’s long schedule.

After the shoot, Sanjay was very much fascinated by the drones used for the shoot. So much so, that he sat with the operator during breaks to learn how it works. Sources even revealed that he’s become quiet adept at operating it and is buying one for himself soon.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Bhoomi is an emotional revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Aditi Rao Hydari best know for her powerful role in Wazir and Fitoor will be seen playing the daughter of Sanjay Dutt in the film. Aditi in an event said – “Bhoomi is going great. It has been very intense. It is a difficult film but at the same time, it has been amazing. Working with Sanjay Dutt has been an amazing experience, I’d say super amazing experience.”

Bhoomi is written by Sandeep Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh under the banners of T-Series and Legend Studios‎.

The film was slated to hit theaters on August 4, but Sanjay Dutt requested his film’s producers Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Singh to change the film’s release date as he didn’t want Bhoomi to clash with good friend Aamir Khan’s next project Secret Superstar.

Sanjay Dutt said, “I know the kind of hard work and effort that goes into making a film. I believe, after all the work being put in, it can’t be reduced to a clash at the box office. Aamir is a dear friend and I wouldn’t want my comeback film to be pitted against his. In this industry, we should all make an effort to help each other.”