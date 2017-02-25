Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Mahashivratri At Famous Agra Temple

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt yesterday visited the famous Shri Mankameshwar Mandir in Agra.

Accompanied by Shekhar Suman, the actor offered prayers at the temple.

Sanjay has had a hectic shooting schedule in Agra for his comeback film Bhoomi, but ensured that he took time out to pay his respects.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant Gupta and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles.

Bhoomi is set to hit the screens on 4th August, 2017.