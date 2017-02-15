Sanjay Dutt is making his much-awaited Bolly comeback with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. Shoot for the father-daughter revenge drama commenced in Agra today. The excitement surrounding the film is already high as Sanjay Dutt is making his comeback with it after a hiatus of over two years, his last outing being PK, which released in December 2014.

Director Omung Kumar expressed, “Bhoomi is extra special to me because it’s Sanjay’s comeback film. It will be great to have him back where he belongs – in front of the camera.”

Check out some pictures from the shoot right here:

Bhoomi also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, who is playing Sanju Baba’s daughter, Shekhar Suman and Sharad Kelkar, who plays the baddie. Producer Sandeep Singh expressed, “This schedule is going to be an emotional one for me. Hats off to Sanjay Dutt for the way he is making this comeback, fighting the odds and coming out as a winner.”

The film, written by Sandeep Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh under the banners of T-Series and Legend Studios‎ is slated to release on 4th August.