PICTURES: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Look Like A Dream As They Turn Show Stoppers For Manish Malhotra!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set the ramp on fire with their dazzling chemistry when both of them walked together for Manish Malhotra’s Haute Couture 2018 as show-stoppers at the JW Marriot here.

The latest collection that was showcased on Wednesday night was titled Zweena, featuring classic as well as contemporary Manish Malhotra signature shimmery and embellished ensembles for men and women.

The show was also a celebration of 13 years of Manish’s illustrious design label, deriving inspiration from the old-world magic of the Indo-Persian era.

At the fashion show, Salman sported a black embroidered ‘sherwani’ amidst the backdrop of an eagle taking flight on the large screens at the venue. Well groomed hair gave a final touch to his appearance.

Katrina was an epitome of elegance and grace as she shimmied and sizzled in an embellished ensemble replete with a cape. Wavy hair and subtle makeup perfectly complimented her ethereal avatar.

The actors were all smiles as they walked the ramp and the chemistry was palpable. There was a certain aura of comfort between the two which reflects well in their equation, on-screen as well as off-screen.

With the pair, a befitting muse for the maverick Manish Malhotra, the night certainly ended on a high note with other industry and Bollywood celebrities cheering on the couple and the designer.

Having worked together in many films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Yuvraj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the actors have recently signed another film together which will be their fifth collaboration as lead actors.

Bharat is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father and will reportedly feature Salman in five different looks over 60 years. He will also be seen recreating his look from the film “Karan-Arjun”.

In the film, Katrina will play Salman’s love interest. It also stars Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film will be shot in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Bharat will release on Eid 2019.