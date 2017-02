The grand wedding reception of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay was held recently. Many Bollywood celebs graced the event and showered their blessings on the newly married couple.

The reception was even graced by the Salman Khan and he congratulated his on-screen brother. Dressed in a black suit Salman Khan looked dapper. He also met Neil’s father ,veteran singer Nitin Mukesh.

Check out the pictures here: