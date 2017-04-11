Ranbir Kapoor Finally Wraps With The Shooting Of Jagga Jasoos

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos is one of the most awaited movies in the recent times. However, the film has been delayed for various reasons.

Recently Ranbir wrapped up the shooting of Jagga Jasoos. A few of the crew members shared some photographs with Ranbir while he posed with the clapboard.

Check out the pictures here:

Jagga Jasoos is a comedy-drama film which tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. It has been directed by Anurag Basu. Recently, the film’s music director, Pritam revealed that the film will have 29 tracks and that he is most excited for the album release.

Earlier, the film was slated to release in April but, recent reports claimed that it will be hitting the screens in July. Although, according to reports, even that is not confirmed and may be set for a further delay.

The makers are apparently planning to release the film on 4th July. Three more medium budgeted films – Chef, Haseena and Mom are releasing on the same date. Since all these 3 films are content driven – Jagga Jasoos will have an advantage over these 3 films.

Post Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor has two big projects lined up. One among them is Sanjay Dutt’s biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who previously helmed blockbusters like PK, 3 Idiots, and Munnabhai series. The film also features Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

The other is Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is the 3rd collaboration between director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo, who happen to be close friends has previously worked in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will star in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is a sequel of 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed films like Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. It is produced under the reputed banner Yash Raj Films and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December during the Christmas weekend this year.