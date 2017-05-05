Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji were spotted at a Bandra studio on Thursday. The three were reportedly rehearsing for their upcoming superhero film, Dragon.

Ranbir was wearing a white vest, blue denim, red & white sports shoes, and a cap, while on the other hand, Alia was seen wearing a white top paired with black tights and a shrug.

In this Superhero flick, the character of Ranbir Kapoor will be shown playing fireballs with his hands. According to the sources, the film will be based on Mythology, but it’ll be set in today’s time. It will be a 3 part series like Hollywood films & the second part will take ahead the story of the first.

Other than this, Ranbir is also lined up with Sanjay Dutt Biopic and Jaaga Jasoos. Sanjay Dutt Biopic will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who previously helmed blockbusters like PK, 3 Idiots and Munnabhai series. The biopic also features Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

On the other hand, Alia was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Varun Dhawan. The 23-year old actress will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh.