Much to the delight of fans, the starcast of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was finally in Mumbai to promote the film. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati arrived in the city on Tuesday to promote the most awaited film of the year while its leading actress Tamannaah Bhatia has arrived too.

Check out exclusive photos of Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati here:

1 of 8

Rana Daggubati took to twitter to update his fans about his Mumbai promotions and posted, ‘A full day of promotion comes to an end in Mumbai for the MIGHTY BAAHUBALI!!!’

A full day of promotion comes to an end in Mumbai for the MIGHTY BAAHUBALI!!! — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 12, 2017

Baahubali: The Beginning has made South actor Prabhas a star across India and has increased his female fan following by at least ten times! Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, who was seen in a negative role in the film, has also gained immense popularity across the country post Baahubali’s smashing success at the box office. Now fans are waiting with bated breath for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to hit theatres.

Baahubali: The Conclusion’s runtime is reportedly 2 hours 50 minutes, which makes it an almost 3-hour-long movie. In a recent interview with trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, director S S Rajamouli revealed the runtime of the film. The movie would be going in for its censor formalities soon, which might lead to a reduction in its runtime.

The film’s leading lady Tamannah, who is already here in Mumbai is also keeping busy with the promotions of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2. The actress was roped in for a Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen (2014). She had even expressed her desire to take tips from the Queen actress to prepare for the role. However, as per fresh reports, the movie has been shelved.

Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S Rajamouli, the magnum opus features Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.