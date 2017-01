The special screening of upcoming romantic musical drama OK Jaanu was held last night in Mumbai.

Apart from the film’s cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah and producer Karan Johar, Bollywood young brigades – Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and others attended this screening.

