Guess who made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show recently? Well, it was none other than the team of Abbas-Mustan’s Machine. The film marks the debut of Abbas’ son Mustafa and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Directors, Abbas Musta along with Mustafa and Kiara were present on the show. Mustafa and Kiara were seen performing on song along with Kapil. While, Sunil Grover was seen pulling a prank on the director duo. Looks like the episode was too much fun.

Mustafa was seen sporting a ripped jeans and jacket on the show, where as Kiara chose to sport a top with a plunging neckline and a purple A-line skirt.

Machine is a romantic thriller, revolving around racing enthusiasts Sarah and Ransh who meet each other under mysterious circumstances. They eventually fall in love. However, new things begin to unfold, which change their lives forever.

Kiara Advani made her debut with 2014’s Fugly and was last seen in M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story where she essayed the role of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi. She received a lot of positive responses for her act in the film.

Not many know Mustafa who looks smashing in Machine, once used to weigh 120 kilos! The 29-year-old revealed, “I was 120 kgs and would eat anything and everything because I was and am still a foodie. I started reducing my weight four-five years ago, but that was for health reasons.”

On making a debut in his father’s film, Mustafa mentioned, “When we were working on the script, I liked the script very much. I wished I could do the film but could not tell them. But yes that was my wish.”

Machine has been produced by Pen Movies and Abbas Mustan productions. It is all set to hit the theaters this month on 24th March,2017.

