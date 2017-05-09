Yesterday a private dinner was held by Kareena Kapoor Khan as she and Saif returned from their short London trip as Bebo had work commitments to complete. The dinner was graced by sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu, Kareena’s uncle Kunal Kapoor and son Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor.

The dinner was attended by Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor who was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal.

Karisma was seen wearing a black dress with a tight ponytail whereas Sandeep was snapped in a pink striped shirt and blue jeans. However, the two were snapped getting into two different cars.

Check out the pictures here:

Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep have often been spotted together. Sandeep was also a part of the grand function hosted by the Kapoor’s to celebrate the 70th birthday of Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor was spotted at the function along with Sandip who seems to have already become a part of the family. The actress has been divorced from her husband Sunjay Kapur after 13 years of marriage. The couple have a daughter Samaira, born in 2005 and a son Kiaan born in 2010. In 2014, the couple filed for a divorce through mutual consent. In November 2015, the couple had filed applications to withdraw their consent to it. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2016.

There have been rumors about Karisma Kapoor and the Mumbai-based entrepreneur Sandeep’s engagement since 2016.

Recently, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur, tied the knot with his longtime partner, model, and fashion entrepreneur Priya Sachdev. The wedding was an intimate affair and took place in Delhi. The couple apparently threw a reception party in New York, where they first met. With the recent meet ups, we wonder if there’s going to be an official announcement soon regarding Karisma’s second marriage!