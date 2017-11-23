These Pictures Of Kareena Kapoor Khan With Bffs Will Give You Party Goals!

It seems that it’s already a weekend for Kareena Kapoor Khan! We should learn how to party like a boss from Bebo and her BFFs.

After giving us some SERIOUS fitness goals, Kareena is now making us jealous by partying hard with her squad that too on a weekday!

After wrapping up the schedule of Veere Di Wedding, it seems Kareena finally got some time to chill with her girl gang- Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and sister Karisma Kapoor. All the gorgeous ladies had gathered at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence last night.

Kareena’s favorite Manish and Amrita shared some picture on their Instagram account and by looking at the picture we are sure that they must have partied harder! We crave for such parties, isn’t it? Have a look at the party pictures here:

Aren’t they all looking fab? These parties literally give us some party goals!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gang already have one more reason to party again. Bebo’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is soon going to turn one on December 20 and we are pretty sure that Taimur will have a great time at his birthday bash! Even the guest list will have who’s who from the B-Town. We are hoping we get to see more of Taimur’s cutest pictures!

Earlier, Taimur’s aunt Karisma had revealed about the birthday plans. She had said, “Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration.”