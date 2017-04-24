The shooting for filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming movie Simran has been wrapped up.

Mehta on Sunday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with actress Kangana Ranaut.

“And it’s a wrap on ‘Simran‘. Thank you crew and friends. What a journey this has been!” Mehta captioned the image.

Slated to release in September, Simran is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh Singh.

The film, which also stars National Award-winning actor Sohum Shah, is said to be based on a real life.

Kangana plays the role of a Gujarati housekeeper by the name of Praful Patel who is settled in the US. The story revolves around her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime. In order to portray her role of a Gujarati girl to perfection, Kangana took special diction lessons to ace the language.

Besides Simran, Kangana also has the Rani Laxmibai biopic titled Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in her kitty. She will play the titular role in the film based on the Rani of Jhansi, one of the leaders of the first Indian war of independence in 1857.

Recently a video of the actress learning horse riding was doing around the internet. In an interview, Kangana said, “We have workshops to rehearse lines before the shoot.I also want to do workshops to learn hand-to-hand combats, how to ride in a sari, with a baby tied to my back, fighting with two swords and holding the reins in my mouth. Nothing should look fake or forced which is why I haven’t set a time limit for when the film rolls. I want the script to come alive as beautifully and fiercely on screen.”

Earlier, Ketan Mehta was to direct it, but now Telugu director Krish will be making the film.