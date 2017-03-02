Kamal Hassan was in Buckingham Palace recently to attend the Indo-UK Cultural Exchange celebration 2017. The actor-filmmaker’s name was chosen by our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a part of this delegation that was organised by our Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, to celebrate Britain’s close ties with India.

Right outside the Buckingham Palace where a giant peacock, the national bird of India, was projected to mark the celebration. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with The Duke of Edinburgh, The Earl of Wessex, Princess Eugenie of York, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent were the other British Royal Family members who attended the event.

Hassan’s quote, “The Queen seemed in good health and remembered her visit to India fondly. The Duke of Edinburgh was in great shape and health as well. The exchange was brief as there were too many people. You might remember during Her Majesty’s visit to India, she visited my film set. Probably the only film shooting she had attended in her whole life.”

He further went on to say, “This is a great occasion to celebrate the shared history of India and the UK. The English language is the best example of that and I often refer to it as a great Indian language that unites us all.”

Hassan also thanked the Prime Minister for nominating him for the culture event.