Yesterday actress Kajol was spotted with daughter Nysa. The two were snapped leaving a showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra.

The actress was seen sporting a casual look, wearing blue jeans and blue top. Nysa was dressed in her school uniform and apparently joined her mother at the showroom after school.

Check out the pictures here:

She was last seen in last seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale in 2015, the film also starred actors Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film made a lifetime collection of 148 crores.

On work front, the actress has recently wrapped up the shooting for her second Tamil film, VIP 2.

VIP 2, a sequel to the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Vela Illa Pattathari. Starring Dhanush in the lead role the VIP 2 will also star Kajol along with Amala Paul, and Samuthirakani, the film will be produced by Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films. Kajol reportedly plays the antagonist and her face-off scenes with Dhanush will be one of biggest highlight of the film.

Speaking about her character the Dilwale actress said “The role is something I am really very happy about. I really can’t reveal much about the film, as I have got strict orders from my director not to talk about the film.”

Apart from the Tamil film, the actress is also working with her husband Ajay Devgn for their home production.

“It is too early to talk about my home production film. We will most probably start shooting in the coming 2-3 months,” she said.

The duo were last seen in the 2010 movie Toonpur Ka Super Hero. Ajay Devgn is lined up with projects like Golmaal Again, Baadshaho and Luv Ranjan’s next. The movie will be a quirky take on urban relationships and will have Ajay in an edgy space that resonates with today’s youth.