Pictures: Anushka Sharma Shoots For Imtiaz Ali’s Next In Mumbai Without SRK

Imtiaz Ali’s film is one of the talked about projects of the year. The team recently wrapped up with their Punjab schedule. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and the entire team shot for a Punjabi dance number and their pictures had instantly gone viral. Shah Rukh Khan was seen sporting a turban, while Anushka was also seen donning a Punjabi avatar – a beautiful orange and pink salwar suit.

Yesterday, Imtiaz Ali began shooting for some portions of the movie in Mumbai with Anushka Sharma. Dressed in a blue top, Anushka was spotted shooting in the bylanes of the city. The 28-year-old actress was all smiles for the people who had gathered there to catch a glimpse of her.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The untitled flick has been shot across exotic locations of Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Budapest. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a Punjabi tourist guide in the film. The movie is yet to get a final title, for now, its working title is The Ring. Although, there were reports suggesting that Imtiaz is also thinking about titling it as ‘Rehnuma‘, fresh reports suggest that ‘Raula’ is being considered.

The film is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Reportedly, the film is based on PM Narendra Modi’s clean India movement. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha was originally expected to hit theaters in June but was pushed back because of shooting delays.

Apart from this, Anushka has also announced her next production venture. After producing the gritty thriller, NH 10 (2015) and the latest high-concept family entertainer, Phillauri this will be the third film of Anushka as a producer. The yet to be titled film, a love story, will go on floors this summer and will be shot in Kolkata & Mumbai.