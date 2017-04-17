Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who shot for a cameo in the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Padman, says he will appear as himself in the movie.

Big B shot for the R. Balki directorial at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Delhi on Saturday.

“R. Balki shoots a film with Akshay Kumar and Sonam at the IIT Delhi, one of the most prestigious institutes of the world reckoning and wishes that I make a small appearance as myself for a few shots,” Amitabh wrote on his blog on Saturday night.

The 74-year-old also shared a few photographs from the set in which he can be seen alongside Akshay, Sonam, and Balki.

Amitabh and Balki have worked together in films like Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh. He also did cameos for the director’s other projects English Vinglish and Ki & Ka.

Talking about the director, Amitabh wrote: “Balki does carry his sincerity at every step of his creativity and must have my presence in some form or another, and so here I am.”

PadMan is based on the incredible true story of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who was awarded Padma Shri last year by the Government of India and was placed in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2014.

Akshay Kumar will play the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the school drop-out from Coimbatore who made his life’s mission to provide low-cost sanitary napkins to poor women across rural regions in India.

The film has been conceptualized by Twinkle Khanna and will be the first production that’s going to roll out of her newly launched production house, ‘Mrs Funnybones Movies’.

This will be the second time that Akshay and Sonam will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in the 2011 film “Thank You” directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Radhika Apte in a key role.