Recently, cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge tied the knot in Mumbai and hosted a grand reception for their family and friends.
Now, the newlyweds are off to their honeymoon in Maldives and the pictures which are shared by the couple are beautiful and romantic!
Both of them have taken a break from their work commitments to spend some time with each other. By looking at the pictures, we are quite sure that the duo is enjoying their honeymoon to the fullest. Sagarika and Zaheer also tried scuba diving in Maldives. Sagarika took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the same. She captioned the post as, “Thrilled to have completed our first dive. See the happy faces 🌊 @zaheer_khan34.”
They also shared some pictures of themselves together and the serene location. Zaheer shared a picture of his wifey and wrote, “Mrs enjoying the setting sun.”
In one of the picture, Sagarika had shared a picture of her husband enjoying the sunset. But it seems that it didn’t go well with Sania Mirza. She commented on the picture saying, “Looks like he is honeymooning alone.”
As soon Sania commented, people started trolling the couple and agreed with Sania’s comment.
Earlier in an interview with Bombay Times, both Sagarika and Zaheer revealed how their families were open to their relationship despite the religion barrier. Zaheer had said, “We didn’t face any such issues. Both our families are evolved enough to understand that it’s about marrying the right person over marrying into the same religion. It’s important to be a good human being. We are going to stay away from both (nikaah and saat pheras). It will be a court marriage on November 27 in Mumbai. There will be a pre and post wedding functions. I am planning to have something in Pune as well, so the ceremony will go on for a few days. We want this to be a get-together for close friends and family.”
Further, Sagarika said, “My parents are also open-minded and their primary concern was that I marry the right person. I am sure they may have had their apprehensions, but after meeting him, it cleared a lot of things for them. He is perfect. We are also planning to have something in my hometown Kolhapur, sometime later.”