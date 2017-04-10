Pictures: Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional As He Launches ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ App For Indian Soldiers

Akshay Kumar has always come in support of the Indian soldiers. A few days ago, the actor donated Rs. 9 lac each to the families of the 12 Central CRPF personnel, who were killed during an encounter with the Naxalites on March 11 in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Akshay, who was recently honoured with National Award for Best Actor for his film Rustom, launched his new web application ‘Bharat Ke Veer’. The app is launched for the people willing to contribute toward the families of the brave hearts who sacrifices their lives in the line of duty for the nation.

and said “This website has been made exactly in two and a half months. About three months, this idea came in my mind, while watching a documentary film on terrorists, which showed how terror leaders financially support the families of the terrorist who carry out terror acts,” the actor said while addressing the event.

On this occasion, Akshay praised Narendra Modi government for giving him a platform to help the family members of the martyred soldiers. “Everybody wants to connect to people in uniform in their pain. It was a smAkki got emotional during the launch of the app all dream and to fulfill this dream, our government really helped us. I want to thank everybody with my folded hands. My father was in Army and I am here as his son,” he added.

He later even shared a few pictures on Twitter and wrote, “Such an Honour to Garland the sacred soil of the Sardar Post on #ValourDay. Launching my dream, #BharatKeVeer as we speak!! Jai Hind.

A Day I Found Hard To Hold Back My Tears…Support the families of our Bravehearts ❤ #BharatKeVeer Now.”

A heartfelt thank you to hon. @rajnathsingh,Shri. Rajiv Mehrishi and @paramiyer_ for making #BharatKeVeer possible

On the work front, Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar is having three films in the pipeline for this year, which are Toilet – Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar which will release on 11th August The movie will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next. 2.0 (Robot 2) along with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, which will hit the screens during Diwali and PadMan opposite Sonam Kapoor, which will be produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna.

While in 2018, the Khiladi Kumar will be having 3 releases which includes Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, Reema Kagti’s Gold which will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment (releasing on 15th August) and Mogul which will be the biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.