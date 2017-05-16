THIS Picture Is Making Fans Ask Katrina-Salman To Get Back Together!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for their upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai in Dubai. Just the news about the duo working together again had got their fans in a tizzy and now the pictures from the sets of the film are surely making us fall in love with them more. Remember their picture from the sets a few days back when Katrina photobombed Salman, well this one’s better!

Katrina recently made her Instagram debut and is keeping us hooked to her account with some amazing pictures. She just shared a picture with Salman in a monochrome tone on her account and mind you, she didn’t even caption it. Salman is seen sitting shirtless while Katrina is sitting beside him and both are all smiles.

We wonder if Kat chose not to caption the image considering their complicated status in personal life. Interestingly, the picture was loved by their fans and most comments asked the gorgeous duo to get back together and ‘get married soon’. Isn’t that cute?

Check out the picture here:

The film’s shoot is going on in Abu Dhabi and just last week, we even saw Katrina posing with the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar before. She had captioned the picture as ‘Abu Dhabi. #TigerZindaHai. Aliiiiiiii.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 film together Ek Tha Tiger. Soon, she will also start with the promotions of her next film Jagga Jasoos which hits the theaters in July. This year, Kat will have two releases, Jagga Jasoos and Tiger Zinda Hai, both are expected to be huge. Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the theaters over December 2017.

Apart from this, the actress recently bagged another big project. She has been finalized for Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan. This is the second time she is working with Aamir after Dhoom 3.