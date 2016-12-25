Alia Bhatt recently moved into a plush new apartment with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The duo hosted a housewarming bash at their new place and it was attended by Bollywood’s who’s who.

Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the bash.

Shah Rukh even posed with her for a lovely picture. Also, directors Imtiaz Ali, Ayan Mukerji were spotted arriving at the bash.

Check out the pictures here:

Alia was recently seen in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi for which she received rave reviews. She will be next seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania along with Varun Dhawan.