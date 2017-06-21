We can see some solid girl bonding happening in Bollywood’s new generation! Guess who are the latest besties of B-town? None other than Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor! We do not know yet whether they are BFFs or not but they surely seem like. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter looked like an identical twin of Sridevi’s daughter at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening and this hints at a strong bonding between the two!

We don’t know if the airport wardrobe match was pre-planned but we surely know that these two star kids know how to grab eyeballs! Both Jhanvi and Sara flaunted Chikan Kari suits at the airport. While Jhanvi teamed it up with a printed dupatta and green pants, Sara chose to keep it all white.

The two youngsters, who are all set to make their film debut are regular faces at Bollywood parties these days and are turning heads with their looks and fashion.

There are reports that Sridevi’s elder daughter Jhanvi will be launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar. However, it is still not confirmed which project she will be a part of. While grapevine is abuzz that the 19-year-old might be cast in KJo’s Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, there are also reports that she might be a part of Karan’s Hindi remake of award-winning Marathi film Sairat, of which he has acquired the remake rights.

Not just Jhanvi, Karan Johar has earlier launched star kids Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt with Student Of The Year. Parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor support Jhanvi’s decision to make a career in Bollywood.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, there have been constant reports and rumours about her Bollywood debut. As per latest reports, the 24-year-old might be seen in a movie directed by Fitoor helmer Abhishek Kapoor, where she will be paired with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will reportedly be produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. There are also chances that she might be cast opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a film produced by Bhai himself!